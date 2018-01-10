Improving South Dakota workforce top priority for Daugaard

The 2018 South Dakota Legislature kicked off in Pierre, South Dakota on Tuesday.

The big day for lawmakers included the State of the State Address.

For Governor Dennis Daugaard, it was business as usual with his final State of the State Address.

Daugaard hit on a number of topics that are impacting South Dakota.

His top priority?

Improving the workforce.

"I've had kids on the phone to me crying, crying because they spent a lot of money getting not just a bachelor's degree but, an advanced degree and they can't get a job because nobody wants that degree," says Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

For Siouxland lawmakers, having a program that keeps jobs in South Dakota is a big deal.

And, it starts with the state's youth.

'With workforce development and the areas that he has been working and where he has progressing, the apprenticeships. Down in Yankton we are beneficial because we have a project where we are working with our local school district and the Governor's office has been implementing that program down there," says Rep. Jean Hunhoff (R) Yankton.

The program called "Career Launch" teaches high school students several lessons they can carry into the work force.

"They'll have to understand oh that means I need to manage my school day, manage my school schedule so that I can put my classes in the morning so I have my afternoons free. Or I put my classes in the afternoon so that I have my mornings free, so that I can participate in that way," says Daugaard.

Daugaard says communities need more employers who are willing to train these students, preparing them for fields that they know they can be successful in.

Improving the workforce was just one of the many topics he touched on during his hour and a half speech.

Now, lawmakers are ready to get down to business to make changes in South Dakota.

This legislative session is shorter than other states lasting just until March.

