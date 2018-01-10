Leaping lemurs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Leaping lemurs

Posted:
(NBC News) -

A British news reporter found himself mobbed by several of the long-tailed creatures recently while taping a story at an English zoo.  

BBC reporter Alex Dunlop was trying to tape a report at the Banham Zoo in Norfolk.

But some of the zoo's lemurs had other ideas.

They jumped onto his shoulders and some nipped at him.

He got a start on a good take with one lemur on his pants leg and two more on his shoulders.

Even then, they proved too much for the reporter.

Dunlop later tweeted some comments on the video, saying "no lemurs were hurt in the making of this movie."  

