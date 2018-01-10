Gov. Ricketts unveils new property, income tax plan - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Ricketts unveils new property, income tax plan

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Gov. Pete Ricketts has unveiled a new tax package that would boost credits for Nebraska residents who own homes and farmland, lower the state's top income tax rates and expand job-training programs.
   
The governor outlined a proposal in his State of the State address Wednesday that would focus more property tax benefits on in-state residents by excluding out-of-state landowners who don't file income tax returns but still receive property tax credits.
   
The new initiative follows complaints from farm and ranching groups that their property tax bills have soared.
   
The plan would also lower the state's top personal and corporate income tax rates, using money from existing tax credits, and invest an additional $10 million in job-training efforts over two years.

