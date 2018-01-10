Storm disaster literally hits home for CEO of California charitable organization that helps disaster victims.

California mudslides lead to at least 13 deaths

Chaos swept across Santa Barbara County in southern California after a powerful storm hammered the region with heavy rains, leading to the deaths of at least 13 people.

Officials say among the hardest hit areas was Montecito, where a massive runoff sent mud and debris slamming into homes.

Officials say crews rescued at least 50 people by helicopter and dozens more on the ground.

NBC cameras were rolling when crews rescued a 14-year-old girl from the remains of a house that was swept away by raging floodwaters.

Officials say there were 25 injuries in the county due to the storm.

More than five inches of rain fell in the burn area of the so-called Thomas Fire that burned last month.