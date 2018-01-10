Three in five people who try their first cigarette become daily - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Three in five people who try their first cigarette become daily smokers

(NBC News) -

People who try smoking  are likely to continue.

That's according to a new study from Queen Mary University of London.

Researchers surveyed over 200-thousand people from four countries including the u.s.

At least 60-percent of those who tried their first cigarette became daily smokers for some period of time.

Experts say these findings emphasize the importance of preventing smoking among kids and teens.

