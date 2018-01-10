Three in five people who try their first cigarette become daily smokers

A new study reveals four in ten women who gave birth in 2016 received pre-natal benefits from the government.More >>
A new study reveals four in ten women who gave birth in 2016 received pre-natal benefits from the government.More >>
People who try smoking are likely to continue. That's according to a new study from Queen Mary University of London.More >>
People who try smoking are likely to continue. That's according to a new study from Queen Mary University of London.More >>
Far too many deaths occur as a result of a victim that is bleeding out- not being able to make it to a medical facility in time.More >>
Far too many deaths occur as a result of a victim that is bleeding out- not being able to make it to a medical facility in time.More >>
Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports there are four new influenza-related deaths.More >>
Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports there are four new influenza-related deaths.More >>
The flu has arrived in Siouxland.More >>
The flu has arrived in Siouxland.More >>
Back in 2001, Deb Campbell was diagnosed with non-hodgkin's lymphoma.More >>
Back in 2001, Deb Campbell was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.More >>