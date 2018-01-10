Four in ten women who gave birth in 2016, received benefits from - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Four in ten women who gave birth in 2016, received benefits from the government's WIC program

A new study reveals four in ten women who gave birth in 2016 received pre-natal benefits from the government.

The Women, Infant, Children program provides financial assistance and nutrition education for expectant mothers.

Hispanic women were most likely to receive these benefits as were younger moms and those with less education. 

