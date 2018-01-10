UPDATE: Sioux City man involved in George St. Standoff waits to stand trial

UPDATE:

The Sioux City man, who allegedly held police at bay for almost an hour outside his mother's home, last month, will have to wait to go to trial.

Police say 32-year-old Michael Counterman broke into his mother's west side home on January 10.

What followed was a 45-minute stand-off with police.

Officers say he threatened police with a knife and threatened to harm himself, before setting the curtains on fire inside the home.

Counterman has pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary, assault, and arson.

His trial originally was set to start today, March 20, but his pretrial hearing is now scheduled for April 11.

His trial starts on April 17.



Additional information from Sioux City Police show 32-year-old Michael Counterman, of Sioux City, was wanted for prior Aggravated Domestic Assault and Violation of a No Contact Order from an incident where he held a knife to his mother's throat.

Counterman was arrested just before 3 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, following a near 45-min. standoff with Sioux City Police.

Police say Counterman broke into his mother's home at 2612 George St. on Sioux City's west side just before 2 p.m.

Police say Counterman threatened police with a knife and threatened to harm himself before setting curtains on fire inside the home.

Officers put the fire out with fire extinguishers.

Police moved in and used a 40mm munition, better known as a "less lethal round", to subdue Counterman.

A police K-9 unit was sent in, and Counterman surrendered to police.

He was taken to a Sioux City hospital for treatment.

Counterman has been charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Arson, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order.

Sioux City Police have arrested a 32-year-old man following a 45-minute standoff inside the home on the city's west side.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure says, shortly after 2:00 pm, Michael Counterman broke into his mother's home at 26th and George Streets.

When police responded, they say Counterman barricaded himself inside the home and threatened police with a knife.



Police say Counterman then started a small fire inside the house. He put the fire out a short time later.

Police moved in and used a 40mm munition, better known as a "less lethal round", to subdue Counterman.

Police say Counterman retreated into a bathroom at the back of them home.

A police K-9 unit was sent in, and Counterman surrendered to police.

He was taken to a Sioux City hospital for treatment.



Police say he will face charges for an aggravated assault, they say, took place Wednesday morning. He'll also face charges related to the standoff, including possible arson charges for the fire he set.



