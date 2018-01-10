Rural district weighs conditions, young drivers when deciding on - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rural district weighs conditions, young drivers when deciding on snow days

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
HARTINGTON, NE (KTIV) -

The Hartington-Newcastle School District covers a lot of ground.

It stretches from Hartington north just over fourteen miles to St. Helena, and east 28 miles to Newcastle, taking in students from several other area towns.

This presents some challenges when winter weather strikes.

"There's so much distance between places, between residences, that it takes longer to get those roads cleaned up. There's also more of the open country so drifting snow is much more of an issue there. It's a lot harder to get that snow out of the way once it comes." said A.J. Johnson, Hartington-Newcastle Schools Superintendent.

Another issue?

The new drivers that will be driving in the inclement weather.

"We know that we have 16, 17, 18 year old kids who may be safe drivers but just don't have the experience driving on winter weather." said Johnson.

These are factors that must be weighed when deciding if a snow day will be called.

Johnson and other staff members will test some roads and call other contacts to get the road conditions.

If there is any doubt about conditions, a snow day will be called.

"I'd much rather ere on the side of safety and not have school and try to figure out how we're going to make that time up than deal with a student getting hurt or worse." said Johnson.

