Nebraska students invited to participate in severe weather poste - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska students invited to participate in severe weather poster contest

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
(KTIV) -

Siouxland fourth graders are being invited to participate special poster contest.

The emergency management and weather service community is encouraging Nebraska fourth graders to create a poster that raises awareness of severe weather events. 

Posters will be judged on originality, effort, and accuracy. The slogan is as important as the art. All entries must be on an 11" x 17" piece of paper with a one inch margin. 

The first place winner will receive a $125 gift card. The Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, among other organizations, will be sponsoring the event. 

All entries must be received by the local emergency management coordinator by February 15.

Full contest information can be found here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.