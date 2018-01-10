Nebraska students invited to participate in severe weather poster contest

Siouxland fourth graders are being invited to participate special poster contest.

The emergency management and weather service community is encouraging Nebraska fourth graders to create a poster that raises awareness of severe weather events.

Posters will be judged on originality, effort, and accuracy. The slogan is as important as the art. All entries must be on an 11" x 17" piece of paper with a one inch margin.

The first place winner will receive a $125 gift card. The Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, among other organizations, will be sponsoring the event.

All entries must be received by the local emergency management coordinator by February 15.

Full contest information can be found here