Christmas gift pot couple arrested again

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A California couple arrested in Nebraska, last month, for carrying 60 pounds of marijuana that they called "Christmas gifts" have again been arrested in the state. 

Authorities say, this time, it's on suspicion of carrying drug money. 

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and his 70-year-old wife were arrested Tuesday along Interstate-80 in northeast Nebraska. 

They were arrested last month in the same vehicle, just two counties west. 

Investigators say a Tuesday search of the truck turned up 18-thousand dollars in cash.

