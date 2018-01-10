McGuire suggests Iowa take back control of Medicaid program

During Tuesday's "condition of the state" speech, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds admitted that "mistakes were made" when Iowa transitioned from a state-run Medicaid program to a privatized program.

Reynolds said a change needed to be made to slow the rising cost of health services for 600,000 Iowans.

Dr. Andy McGuire is one of seven Democrats running for governor. The physician says the privatization "is hurting people" by making it harder to get health care. "I talked to a mom, who has a disabled child, and she has to go an hour-and-a-half-- drive and hour-and-a-half-- to get her child health care," said Dr. Andy McGuire, (D) Candidate for Iowa Governor. "That's not what we should be doing in Iowa. But, that's what we've done with the privatization of Medicaid."

McGuire suggests the state run the Medicaid program, once again. She adds privatization wasn't saving that state any more money than the state-run program.