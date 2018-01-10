Sioux City residents taking winter storm in stride - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City residents taking winter storm in stride

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

With overnight advisories Wednesday into Thursday evening, you'd think people would be out collecting necessities before the winter storm hits...but that didn't seem to be the case, Wednesday night. 

It looked like any other ordinary Wednesday night in Sioux City at the gas stations and grocery stores. 

Shoppers at Hy-Vee on Hamilton Blvd. carried just a few bags in-hand when leaving the store.

The cart returns were also empty to match most of the parking spaces.

The forecast changed Wednesday evening and Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers says Sioux City can expect about an inch or less. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.