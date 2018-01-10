Sioux City residents taking winter storm in stride

With overnight advisories Wednesday into Thursday evening, you'd think people would be out collecting necessities before the winter storm hits...but that didn't seem to be the case, Wednesday night.

It looked like any other ordinary Wednesday night in Sioux City at the gas stations and grocery stores.

Shoppers at Hy-Vee on Hamilton Blvd. carried just a few bags in-hand when leaving the store.

The cart returns were also empty to match most of the parking spaces.

The forecast changed Wednesday evening and Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers says Sioux City can expect about an inch or less.