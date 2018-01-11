Sgt. Bluff family avoids disaster when hot water heater fire is contained

Firefighters, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, had to douse a fire Wednesday night inside the control box of a water heater at a home on Buchanan Avenue.

They arrived to find a few flames coming from the unit.

After disconnecting the circuit, and spraying it with water, the fire was quickly put out.

Sergeant Bluff's assistant fire chief said, with winter weather coming in, it's always a good idea to do a quick check of critical household appliances.

"It's a good idea to always make sure your furnace is in good operating order. Make sure the flue vents are open and clear, no ice jams like some of the units may have. Exhaust units get frozen up. Just good common sense, keep objects away from your hot water heater. Keep objects away from your furnace, anything that might be combustible. When things get a little cold heaters run a little longer. There's a bigger chance that combustible materials can get lit also," says Assistant Fire Chief Drew Baier, Sgt. Bluff Fire Department.

Fire officials say you should always have functioning smoke detectors installed... particularly during the winter.