Sioux City Police release details after first homicide of 2018

One man is in police custody after authorities responded to Mercy Medical Center for a man with a gunshot wound.

Sioux City Police got the call just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Twenty-six-year-old Javier Cheron of Sioux City was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of a single gunshot wound in the chest.

The investigation into the shooting led authorities to 1609 Jones Street.

Evidence was found in the yard and a warrant was issued to search the home of 60-year-old Liborio Martinez-Rubio of Sioux City.

Inside, police found two stolen handguns and illegal drugs.

Martinez-Rubio was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.



Sergeant Ryan Bertrand said Martinez-Rubio's bond is $500,000 and he is on hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement at this point.



Bertrand confirmed this is the first homicide of 2018 and the investigation of the shooting is ongoing.