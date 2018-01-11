UPDATE: Martinez-Rubio faces charges after Jones St. homicide

UPDATE:

Liborio Martinez-Rubio appeared in court today after he was arrested in connection to a homicide.

26-year-old Javier Cherone arrived at Mercy Medical Center Wednesday evening with a single gunshot wound. Cherone would later die of his injuries

The following investigation led Sioux City Police to a residence on 1609 Jones Street. Evidence in the yard of that residence led detectives to obtain a search warrant of the house.

There, authorities located multiple firearms, illegal drugs, and a large amount of cash. Today, those items were submitted to the court as evidence.

The owner of the property, 60-yr-old Liborio Martinez-Rubio, was arrested and charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges.

The firearms and the drugs collected lead investigators to believe the shooting to be drug related.

The bond for Martinez-Rubio has been set at $500,000. He is due to appear in court again on January 22 for his preliminary hearing.

