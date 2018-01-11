Gateway building in North Sioux City sold

The former Gateway Computer campus in North Sioux City, South Dakota has a new owner.

Investor Gerard Keating of Florida paid $5.75 million for the site that includes the largest building in South Dakota, the giant machine shed-like structure with its iconic cow-spotted motif.

Keating says he's already sold one of the buildings to an unidentified local investor.

Much of the other space will be leased to tech companies.

Gateway Computer company was founded in 1985 in Sioux City.

Eventually, it moved to North Sioux City and at its peak, more than 6,000 people worked there.

Keating, owner of Keating Resources said the decision to purchase the property was quote, "made easier based on the outstanding work ethic of residents of the Sioux City metro..."

In a press release, Keating states that the far south building to a local investor and more than 100,000 square feet of space will be leased for tech space.

A formal announcement will be made at noon on Thursday.