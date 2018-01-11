Law enforcement urges motorists to drive with caution - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Law enforcement urges motorists to drive with caution

Posted:
A view from Prospect Hill in Sioux City at 6 a.m. Thursday, January 11. A view from Prospect Hill in Sioux City at 6 a.m. Thursday, January 11.
(KTIV) -

The Sioux County Sheriff tweeted roads in Sioux County are currently icy in addition to the snow. 

They urge drivers to be careful. 

In Woodbury County, Sheriff Dave Drew tweeted "strong gusty winds make for lowered visibility." 

Sheriff Drew said to reduce speed and be prepared for patches of icy roadways due to blowing snow.

Trooper Vince Kurtz said around 5:30 a.m., there is light snow filtering through northwest Iowa making for slick spots. 

Trooper Kurtz said to plan for extra time on your morning commute. 


See Iowa road reports here 

See closings and delays here. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.