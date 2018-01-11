Law enforcement urges motorists to drive with caution

A view from Prospect Hill in Sioux City at 6 a.m. Thursday, January 11.
(KTIV) -
The Sioux County Sheriff tweeted roads in Sioux County are currently icy in addition to the snow.
They urge drivers to be careful.
In Woodbury County, Sheriff Dave Drew tweeted "strong gusty winds make for lowered visibility."
Sheriff Drew said to reduce speed and be prepared for patches of icy roadways due to blowing snow.
Trooper Vince Kurtz said around 5:30 a.m., there is light snow filtering through northwest Iowa making for slick spots.
Trooper Kurtz said to plan for extra time on your morning commute.
See Iowa road reports here.
See closings and delays here.