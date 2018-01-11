South Dakota state lawmakers to re-examine harassment rules, get training

South Dakota state lawmakers to re-examine harassment rules, get - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota lawmakers this session will attend sexual harassment training and plan to re-examine anti-harassment rules.

The moves come after news reports about women who experienced sexism and harassment around the statehouse. The training for lawmakers and their staff -- it's only required for staff -- will happen in January.

Senate President Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield has appointed a legislative group to look at current anti-harassment policies, changes proposed by a Democratic lawmaker and issues proposed by others. Democratic Sen. Billie Sutton had proposed changes that would require nonpartisan legislative staff to conduct investigations into harassment allegations.

The rules would apply to the harassment of legislators, lobbyists, interns, pages and legislative employees by people holding those positions.

Last year, a lawmaker who admitted to having sexual contact with two interns resigned.

