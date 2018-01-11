At least 17 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Tuesday's deadly California mudslides. Seventeen more remain missing, and authorities are warning the death toll could continue to rise.

Hayden Gower is still searching for his mother.

"I don't know how far she could have been swept, I don't know. I don't know where she is," he said Wednesday.

Many of the missing are older retirees and young children who didn't have the strength to stand up to the mud as it swept through their neighborhood.

Among the missing are the brother and father of 14-year old Lauren Cantin, whose rescue made headlines around the world.

While the focus Thursday will remain on search and rescue efforts, the effects of this mudslide will last long beyond this week. Highway 101 will remain shut down through the upcoming holiday weekend, and officials say 1500 homes are still threatened by the rain-soaked hills.

Previous:

The death toll in California's mudslides now stands at 17.

While crews are cleaning-up the mud and debris, many families still don't know whether their loved ones are alive.

Although some of those unaccounted for have now been found safe by authorities, 17 people remain missing.

100 houses have been destroyed and another 300 damaged.

Officials say more than 500 crew members are engaged in the search and rescue effort.

Hundreds have been rescued and evacuated and that includes at least 50 people who needed to be hoisted to safety by helicopters.

The clean-up will be difficult and take time because mud and debris are everywhere.