President Trump won't commit to FBI interview

President Donald Trump is downplaying the possibility that he'll take part in an interview with FBI investigators.

Sources confirmed to NBC News earlier this week that President Trump's lawyers have been in discussions about a possible interview with members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team looking into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, including possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

"When they have no collision, and nobody's found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview," the president said Wednesday, adding "There is collusion, but it's really with the Democrats."

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports Special Counsel Robert Mueller has added a cyber crimes expert to his team of prosecutors, giving some hint where the investigation may be headed next.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2mjtqdz