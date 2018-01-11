Fire destroys house on Highway 77 south of Dakota City, NE

Fire crews remain at the scene at this hour of a blaze that has destroyed a house near Dakota City, Nebraska.

It was called in shortly after 8:30 Thursday morning by a passerby who saw smoke pouring from the home a mile south of town on Highway 77.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out the roof.

As you can see, the house quickly became fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department from Homer was called in to assist.

A man who says he is the brother of the homeowner told our KTIV crew at the scene that nobody was inside at the time and the homeowners are in Arizona right now.

As we said, fire crews remain at the scene at this hour.

There's no indication yet what may have started the fire.