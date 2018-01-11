Fire destroys house on Highway 77 south of Dakota City, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire destroys house on Highway 77 south of Dakota City, NE

Posted:
NEAR DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Fire crews remain at the scene at this hour of a blaze that has destroyed a house near Dakota City, Nebraska.

It was called in shortly after 8:30 Thursday morning by a passerby who saw smoke pouring from the home a mile south of town on Highway 77.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out the roof.

As you can see, the house quickly became fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department from Homer was called in to assist.

A man who says he is the brother of the homeowner told our KTIV crew at the scene that nobody was inside at the time and the homeowners are in Arizona right now.

As we said, fire crews remain at the scene at this hour.

There's no indication yet what may have started the fire.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.