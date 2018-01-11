Water filtration technology increases watering efficiency - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Water filtration technology increases watering efficiency

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -

A new technology shown at the Dakota Farm Show is designed to help increase watering efficiency for crops.

The water filtration system works by separating salt and nutrients from water molecules.

This makes ground water similar to rain water.

The technology is being used on many farms in Nebraska and is having an impact.

"It keeps your pipes and your sprayers free of scale and buildup. But more importantly it really enhances the plant itself. We're seeing amazing results already: 40 to 45 more bushels of corn off of the same acre with 30 percent less water and half the fertilizer," said Tim Seay, Magnation Water Technologies.

Seay says research on the subject has been ongoing for the past quarter century.

