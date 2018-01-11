Tow truck drivers see increase in business

The cold weather makes things tough for Siouxland tow truck drivers.

With the snow that hit Siouxland today, there's a few things you need to know when it comes to safety for your car.

Local tow truck drivers recommend you always make sure your car is prepped to take on the cold weather and snow.

They recommend you make sure your battery is up to date and good to use for the winter season.

They also say make sure your tires are ready to take on the snow.



"Always be prepared, you know, always have a spare, always have a set of jumper cables. Basically just make sure your car is in tip-top condition," says Zach Kelley, with Stockton Towing.

Tow truck drivers also remind drivers to move over when they see them working on vehicles.