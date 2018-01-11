There are 12 Siouxland teams in the new Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings.
2018 SEVENTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 12-2 1
2 Central Decatur 12-0 2
3 North Mahaska 13-0 3
4 Newell-Fonda 11-0 4
5 West Hancock 11-1 5
6 Kingsley-Pierson 11-2 6
7 AGWSR 11-1 8
8 Exira-EHK 9-1 9
9 Montezuma 11-2 11
10 Kee 11-1 13
11 Janesville 10-1 7
12 Bishop Garrigan 9-4 12
13 Seymour 12-0 14
14 Boyer Valley 10-1 NR
15 Lynnville-Sully 9-3 NR
Dropped Out: Dunkerton (10), Westwood (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 North Linn 15-0 1
2 Treynor 10-0 2
3 Western Christian 9-1 3
4 Logan-Magnolia 10-1 4
5 Panorama 12-1 6
6 Cascade 12-2 7
7 West Sioux 10-1 5
8 Iowa City Regina 9-3 9
9 Bellevue 9-3 10
10 Grundy Center 10-1 11
11 North Union 12-0 12
12 Mediapolis 12-1 8
13 Dike-New Hartford 11-2 13
14 Maquoketa Valley 13-2 14
15 Sigourney 10-2 NR
Dropped Out: Sumner-Fredericksburg: (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Crestwood 12-0 2
2 Sioux Center 10-1 1
3 Clear Lake 11-1 3
4 Cherokee 10-1 4
5 Osage 12-0 5
6 Nevada 10-1 6
7 Davenport Assumption 9-4 9
8 Roland-Story 11-2 8
9 Kuemper Catholic 9-2 10
10 North Polk 10-2 7
11 Camanche 9-3 11
12 South Central Calhoun 13-0 15
13 Forest City 9-3 12
14 West Marshall 9-3 NR
15 Monticello 8-4 NR
Dropped Out: Red Oak (13), Central Lee (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Marion 12-0 1
2 Lewis Central 11-0 2
3 Grinnell 12-0 3
4 North Scott 11-2 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 11-2 6
6 Boone 7-1 7
7 Mason City 6-7 5
8 Le Mars 10-2 9
9 Pella 8-3 12
10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-4 14
11 Fairfield 9-2 13
12 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-6 11
13 Denison-Schleswig 8-3 8
14 Western Dubuque 7-3 10
15 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-5 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City Bishop Heelan (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 12-0 1
2 Cedar Falls 11-1 2
3 Iowa City West 9-2 3
4 Pleasant Valley 12-0 4
5 Dowling Catholic 11-1 6
6 Johnston 11-1 7
7 Waukee 11-0 8
8 Southeast Polk 10-2 10
9 Ankeny Centennial 9-3 5
10 Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-4 12
11 Indianola 8-3 9
12 West Des Moines Valley 5-7 11
13 Ames 7-6 NR
14 Cedar Rapids Washington 7-4 14
15 Bettendorf 9-3 13
Dropped Out: Ankeny (15)