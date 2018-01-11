New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
There are 12 Siouxland teams in the new Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings. There are 12 Siouxland teams in the new Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings.

2018 SEVENTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springville     12-2     1
2     Central Decatur     12-0     2
3     North Mahaska     13-0     3
4     Newell-Fonda     11-0     4
5     West Hancock     11-1     5
6     Kingsley-Pierson     11-2     6
7     AGWSR     11-1     8
8     Exira-EHK     9-1     9
9     Montezuma     11-2     11
10     Kee     11-1     13
11     Janesville     10-1     7
12     Bishop Garrigan     9-4     12
13     Seymour     12-0     14
14     Boyer Valley     10-1     NR
15     Lynnville-Sully     9-3     NR
Dropped Out: Dunkerton (10), Westwood (15)

Class 2A
    School     Record     LW
1     North Linn     15-0     1
2     Treynor     10-0     2
3     Western Christian     9-1     3
4     Logan-Magnolia     10-1     4
5     Panorama     12-1     6
6     Cascade     12-2     7
7     West Sioux     10-1     5
8     Iowa City Regina     9-3     9
9     Bellevue     9-3     10
10     Grundy Center     10-1     11
11     North Union     12-0     12
12     Mediapolis     12-1     8
13     Dike-New Hartford     11-2     13
14     Maquoketa Valley     13-2     14
15     Sigourney     10-2     NR
Dropped Out: Sumner-Fredericksburg: (15)

Class 3A
    School     Record     LW
1     Crestwood     12-0     2
2     Sioux Center     10-1     1
3     Clear Lake     11-1     3
4     Cherokee     10-1     4
5     Osage     12-0     5
6     Nevada     10-1     6
7     Davenport Assumption     9-4     9
8     Roland-Story     11-2     8
9     Kuemper Catholic     9-2     10
10     North Polk     10-2     7
11     Camanche     9-3     11
12     South Central Calhoun     13-0     15
13     Forest City     9-3     12
14     West Marshall     9-3     NR
15     Monticello     8-4     NR
Dropped Out: Red Oak (13), Central Lee (14)

Class 4A
    School     Record     LW
1     Marion     12-0     1
2     Lewis Central     11-0     2
3     Grinnell     12-0     3
4     North Scott     11-2     4
5     Center Point-Urbana     11-2     6
6     Boone     7-1     7
7     Mason City     6-7     5
8     Le Mars     10-2     9
9     Pella     8-3     12
10     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     7-4     14
11     Fairfield     9-2     13
12     Cedar Rapids Xavier     7-6     11
13     Denison-Schleswig     8-3     8
14     Western Dubuque     7-3     10
15     Dallas Center-Grimes     7-5     NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City Bishop Heelan (15)

Class 5A
    School     Record     LW
1     Iowa City High     12-0     1
2     Cedar Falls     11-1     2
3     Iowa City West     9-2     3
4     Pleasant Valley     12-0     4
5     Dowling Catholic     11-1     6
6     Johnston     11-1     7
7     Waukee     11-0     8
8     Southeast Polk     10-2     10
9     Ankeny Centennial     9-3     5
10     Cedar Rapids Prairie     7-4     12
11     Indianola     8-3     9
12     West Des Moines Valley     5-7     11
13     Ames     7-6     NR
14     Cedar Rapids Washington     7-4     14
15     Bettendorf     9-3     13
Dropped Out: Ankeny (15)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.