DECISION 2018: DeJong touts experience in run for Iowa House District 6 seat

Two candidates will face off for the District 6 seat in the Iowa House during a special election on January 16th.

Iowa's Secretary of State says Democrat Rita DeJong, and Republican Jacob Bossman, filed nomination papers to run in the race to replace Jim Carlin.

KTIV's Matt Breen sat down with DeJong, a longtime Sioux City educator, to ask her about her candidacy, and her priorities if elected.

"Rita, why are you the best candidate in House District 6 in this special election?" asked Matt Breen. "I believe my experience, my great deal of experience, working with people," said Rita DeJong, (D) Iowa House District 6 Candidate. "I believe the years as a teacher, and a principal, has given me experiences in situations where you have to work with all kinds of people. You have to do a lot of negotiating, and a lot of compromise. In that compromise, you have to give a little. And with that, I believe people are in a win-win situation. So, I think it's my 34-years of experience... actually more like 40-years of experience... working with people, especially the people of Siouxland."

"You're the Democrat in this race," said Breen. "Voter registration numbers from the Iowa Secretary of State's office show about 26-percent of active voters in this district are Democrats. Forty-percent are Republicans. But, then, there's a surprising 34-percent that don't relate themselves with a party. Do you think that plays to your advantage going into this special election?" "Actually I do," said DeJong. "There's been a lot of division with what's going on. Not just in Iowa, but also in the nation. And, I think running a positive campaign is the way to go. Reaching out to all members, not just your party, but all members that are voters in House District 6."

"You'll have to hit the ground running if elected because the Iowa legislative session is already underway," said Breen. "You'll be in the minority party if you're elected. What is your top priority if elected?" "My top priority is making sure that education is fully-funded," said DeJong. "It has not been for the last three or four years. And, especially in the 2017 session. There were a lot of decisions made, and a lot of action that took place very quickly and very quietly. Such as collective bargaining, and workers compensation. And, I would also be looking very closely at our mental health issues. Especially the privatization of Medicaid. Those are all things that would be top priorities for me."

Friday night, on "News 4: Live at 5", KTIV's Matt Breen I'll sit down with Republican Jacob Bossman.