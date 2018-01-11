King of the Cage returns with Siouxland fighters - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

King of the Cage returns with Siouxland fighters

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -

MMA fighting returns to Siouxland this weekend. The "King of the Cage" series is back at Winnavegas Casino Resort. There are 11 fights scheduled, with some local fighters being the big draws.

On the women's side, Andy Nguyen is a former world champ that just lost her title at 105 pounds.

"Everybody wants the ending to be for your victory," said Nguyen. "I want to have fun other there. I just want to entertain you guys."

Sioux City North grad Blaze Gill will fight for a world title. Gill will face Jake Adams of Wyoming for the Lightweight championship.

East grad Kyle Angerman is also on the card. The Middleweight is ranked 33rd in the nation, by one MMA website.

West grad Drako Rodriguez will fight in the Lightweight Division. This will be his second pro fight, and he's also unbeaten as an amateur.

"In my head, I just visualize myself winning in every way," said Rodriguez. "Like, either I think I'm going to win fast or I'm going to win by decision or in the third round. But I always got to visualize myself winning."

The fights at Winnavegas, near Sloan, Iowa, start at 6 o'clock on Saturday. Doors open at 4:30.

