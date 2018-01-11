A cold night with a light snow chance Friday

**Wind Chill Advisory in effect for northeast Siouxland until 10 am Friday**

The snow wasn't too heavy but the wind and the cold have been impressive with gusts over 40 miles per hour.

That wind will die down tonight but with temperatures going below zero northeastern Siouxland will see wind chill between -20 and -30 degrees so they'll be in a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 am Friday.

Highs will hover around 10 on Friday and by the afternoon we'll see some clouds move in and maybe a little light snow that could give us a dusting in Sioux City with a little more to the west although not too much with accumulations staying under an inch.

We'll see less clouds on Saturday with highs again near 10 degrees.

Saturday night could give us a little light snow and that could linger into Sunday with highs on Sunday warmer into the mid 20s.

Then it quickly gets cold again on Monday as highs stay in the single digits.

After one more cold day on Tuesday, we should see temps rebound into the 20s by Wednesday and the 30s by Thursday.