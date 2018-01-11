Iowa's undefeated Wilcke ready for Okie State challenger

Two undefeated wrestling teams will meet Sunday when Iowa hosts Oklahoma State. The Hawkeyes are ranked seventh with an 8-0 dual record. The Cowboys are third at 6-0.

Sophomore Cash Wilcke is 13-0 and is ranked fifth at 197 pounds. The OA-BCIG grad from Ida Grove, was the champ at the prestigious Midlands tournament.

He's already beaten three ranked guys this season but Wilcke will get his biggest challenge Sunday when he faces third-ranked Preston Weigel.

"Rankings have never really meant much to me," said Wilcke. "We got tougher competition coming up so I'm looking forward to wrestling some better guys. I'm just going to go out and wrestle whoever they put in front of me."

"We have a big opportunity against a high-ranked opponent," said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. "That's why I was just talking about getting ready to go and seize the moment. Jump on the opportunity and make it go your way. Make it go your way."

That dual starts at 3 o'clock Sunday. It can be seen on the Big Ten Network.