Snow and cold hits much of the Midwest

A few states in the Midwest were hit with heavy snowfall Thursday.

In Iowa, snow totals were on the low side with an average accumulation of two inches across the state.

But the dusting still required snow plows to clear the roadways and people to bring out the shovels and clear the sidewalks.

But forecasters say the biggest concern is cold temperatures as wind chills are expected to plummet to 20 degrees below zero.

In North Dakota, up to six inches of snow reportedly fell.

This led to the state's department of transportation issuing a no travel advisory -- including closing part of interstate 29 in Fargo due to the blanketing weather conditions.

Officials say blowing and drifting snow created icy roadways, zero visibility, and life-threatening driving conditions.

Roads will be blocked and motorists who drive past a road closure device could be fined up to 250-dollars.

The national weather service has issued warnings, advisories, and watches for snow, ice, flooding, and damaging winds for dozens of states -- ranging from the Dakotas down to Mississippi and up to Maine.

