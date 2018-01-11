Rep. Steve King attends Oval Office signing of bill targeting opioid trafficking

President Donald Trump has signed legislation aimed at giving Customs and Border Protection agents additional screening devices to stop the flow of illicit drugs, specifically opioids like fentanyl.

Western Iowa congressman Steve King was invited to be a part of the bill signing, in the Oval Office, at the White House, on Wednesday.

The president described the bill as a "significant step forward" in the fight against opioids, which he called "our new big scourge."

King commended lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for the bipartisan effort to pass the bill. “Everybody worked here well together on a bipartisan piece of legislation that will definitely save lives," said Rep. Steve King, (R) Iowa. "I wanted to complement you for having a bill signing ceremony here, with the press here to broadcast this out across the country, because the very fact that we are speaking to America, and you are using your voice to speak to America, saves lives starting from this moment.”