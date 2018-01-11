526 pounds of Marijuana seized during I-80 traffic stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have seized 526 pounds of high-grade Marijuana following a traffic stop.

The incident happened on I-80 near mile-marker 370 in Seward County. The stop occurred yesterday morning when a trooper observed an eastbound truck failing to use it's turn signal.

During the stop, a K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance. When the vehicle was searched, police discovered seventeen boxes containing 1.5 million dollars worth of marijuana.

Troopers arrested Robert P. Rahon and Felice M. Giorgetti, of California, for possession with intent to deliver, and a drug tax stamp violation.