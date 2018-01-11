526 pounds of Marijuana seized during I-80 traffic stop - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

526 pounds of Marijuana seized during I-80 traffic stop

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have seized 526 pounds of high-grade Marijuana following a traffic stop. 

The incident happened on I-80 near mile-marker 370 in Seward County. The stop occurred yesterday morning when a trooper observed an eastbound truck failing to use it's turn signal. 

During the stop, a K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance. When the vehicle was searched, police discovered seventeen boxes containing 1.5 million dollars worth of marijuana. 

Troopers arrested Robert P. Rahon and Felice M. Giorgetti, of California, for possession with intent to deliver, and a drug tax stamp violation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.