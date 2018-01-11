Mercy Medical Center to host radon awareness event - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mercy Medical Center to host radon awareness event

By Carl Norquist, Producer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Chances are you don't know whether there's radon lurking in your home. After all, radon is an odorless, colorless, tasteless, radioactive gas.

There's somewhere you can go for more information. Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City will hold a radon awareness event on Tuesday, January 23rd, from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Leiter Room, near the south lobby.

Experts will share information on radon, which is found in seven of 10 Iowa homes. You will learn more about the health dangers of elevated radon levels, including the increased risk of lung cancer.

Radon kits will be available for sale for five-dollars.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.mercysiouxcity.com. 

