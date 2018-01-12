PyeongChang Winter Olympics medals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PyeongChang Winter Olympics medals

Medals that the world's top athletes will compete for at the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics are based on a design inspired by Korean alphabet.

Located in the Mountainous Gangwon Province, some 111 miles east of Seoul, PyeongChang will host Asia's first winter games outside Japan and kick off an Asian Olympic cycle that reflects the region's growing influence on world sport.

Medals for the Paralympic games are similar to the Olympic design but with raised repeating patterns in the medal and braille lettering.

Taking place 30 years after Seoul claimed its place on the global sporting stage with the 1988 summer games, the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will see South Korea join an elite group of countries to complete the 'hosting grand slam'.

The Olympic games are scheduled for February 8 to 25 and the Paralympic games March 9 to 18.

