Meet the mascots for the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics!

Inspired by the white tiger and Asiatic black bear, the mascots for the games are called "Soohorang" and "Bandabi".

White tiger Soohorang is the mascot of the 2018 Olympic games and Bandabi for the Paralympic games.

Traditionally, the white tiger is believed to be a sacred guardian animal in South Korea and its white color links the animal to the Wintery games.

The shape of a tiger, if lying on its side and looking north, is also said to represent the shape of the Korean peninsula.

The Asiatic black bear meanwhile represents courage and strong willpower.

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 8 to 25, and the Paralympic games from March 9 to 18.