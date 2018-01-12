Meet the mascots for the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics! - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Meet the mascots for the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics!

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Meet the mascots for the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics!

Inspired by the white tiger and Asiatic black bear, the mascots for the games are called "Soohorang" and "Bandabi".

White tiger Soohorang is the mascot of the 2018 Olympic games and Bandabi for the Paralympic games.

Traditionally, the white tiger is believed to be a sacred guardian animal in South Korea and its white color links the animal to the Wintery games.

The shape of a tiger, if lying on its side and looking north, is also said to represent the shape of the Korean peninsula.

The Asiatic black bear meanwhile represents courage and strong willpower.

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 8 to 25, and the Paralympic games from March 9 to 18.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.