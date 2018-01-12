2 southeast South Dakota towns may lose only grocery stores in a - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2 southeast South Dakota towns may lose only grocery stores in area

YANKTON, SD (AP) -

Residents in two neighboring South Dakota cities are rushing to save the only grocery stores in their communities.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that grocer R.F. Buche is closing the CashSmart stores in Tripp and Tyndall on Jan. 31 after a continued decline in sales. City officials and residents have been working to keep the stores open or to find a way to eventually re-open them. The next nearest supermarket for either city would be more than 10 miles away if the stores close.

The Tripp Development Corporation is looking at all options for the small community of about 640 residents.

Tyndall residents are organizing and pulling money together. A group of local investors have created the Tyndall Market LLC for purchasing and re-selling the store.

