UPDATE: Firefighters contend with flames and cold while battling Jefferson house fire

UPDATE:

Earlier today firefighters battled flames, and wind chills near zero, as they tried to save southeast South Dakota home.

Firefighters from Jefferson, Elk Point, and North Sioux City, South Dakota were called around 11:00am to a home on 482nd Street just north of Jefferson.

No one was home when the fire broke out, and several family dogs at home at the time made it out alive. There were ambulances on scene to shelter firefighters that were battling the fire in extreme temperatures.

There's no word what caused the fire.

PREVIOUS:

Firefighters were busy Friday morning battling a house fire in Jefferson, South Dakota.

It started around 11am at 32926 482nd Street.

Firefighters from multiple departments were on the scene.

Departments from Elk Point and Jefferson helped fight the fire. Help from North Sioux City was also requested.

The house that caught fire this morning near Jefferson, SD is being deemed a total loss, what wasn’t damaged by fire and smoke was water logged. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and the dogs in the residence made it out of the home alive and are doing well. pic.twitter.com/8fb96sO1Yx — Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) January 12, 2018

