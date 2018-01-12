UPDATE: Firefighters contend with flames and cold while battling - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Firefighters contend with flames and cold while battling Jefferson house fire

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
JEFFERSON, SD (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

Earlier today firefighters battled flames, and wind chills near zero, as they tried to save southeast South Dakota home.

Firefighters from Jefferson, Elk Point, and North Sioux City, South Dakota were called around 11:00am to a home on 482nd Street just north of Jefferson.

No one was home when the fire broke out, and several family dogs at home at the time made it out alive. There were ambulances on scene to shelter firefighters that were battling the fire in extreme temperatures. 

There's no word what caused the fire.

PREVIOUS:

Firefighters were busy Friday morning battling a house fire in Jefferson, South Dakota.

It started around 11am at 32926 482nd Street.

Firefighters from multiple departments were on the scene.

Departments from Elk Point and Jefferson helped fight the fire. Help from North Sioux City was also requested.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more details on News 4 and here on KTIV.com.

