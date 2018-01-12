Arctic air continues to pour into the region

Arctic air is continuing to pour back into Siouxland after due to the front that helped give us a bit of snow yesterday. Temperatures will stay much below average for Friday with highs struggling to make it into the double digits. Wind chills will be sub-zero through the day with many of falling past -20. A little disturbance tries to spark up some evening snow into the overnight but little to no accumulation is expected. Conditions slowly start to warm into the weekend with highs surging back toward 30° by Sunday.

Another shot at snow arrives Saturday night into our Sunday. Minor accumulations could be seen with maybe an inch or less possible across the region. The system gives us a reinforcing shot of frigid air with highs falling back into the single digits to kick-start the workweek. Wind chills could fall toward -30 below so Wind Chill Warnings could be a possibility. Make sure to bundle up!! We then begin another moderating trend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the Plains. This will give us lots of sunshine and highs above freezing by Thursday for many of us.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer