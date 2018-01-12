Volunteers picked up their uniforms for the Super Bowl - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Volunteers picked up their uniforms for the Super Bowl

Posted:
(NBC News)

The army of volunteers to help with the Super Bowl picked up their uniforms Thursday. 

The look is definitely all about the bold north with bold blues and purples.

And of course, the gear includes lots of warm layers. 

The 10,000 member strong volunteer squad will serve at public gathering spots like airports, hotels and skyways.

They are expected to greet one million visitors over the 10 day celebration.

