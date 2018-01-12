City of Marcus, Iowa issues boil water notice after water main break

The City of Marcus, Iowa issued a drinking water advisory with a boil water notice Friday morning.

The City said they experienced a water main break in the distribution system and the system lost pressure.



Due the potential for bacterial contamination, it is being recommended that the water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or an alternative source be used.

The Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Community Schools and Remsen Union Schools dismissed school two hours early Friday due to the water main break.

The City said to contact the Marcus City Hall at 712-376-4715 if you have questions.

The City is working with the Iowa Department of National Resources to resolve the situation.