Tickets for Super Bowl events are going fast but still available

Super Bowl 52 is weeks away and tickets to the events surrounding the championship are selling fast.

If you're looking to attend some of the festivities around Minneapolis, you're going to need a ticket to many of the events.

The first 10,000 tickets for the Bold North Zip Line sold out within 72 hours with the rest going hours after they were released.



Cassie Batinich, Communications Rep., Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee said, "It's exciting. You know they're building a platform on Nicollet Island that will bring you almost 800 feet over the Mississippi River towards downtown."

But don't fear, You can still attend Super Bowl Live tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for kids.

And if music is your thing, there's a free 10 day fan festival at Nicollet Mall.