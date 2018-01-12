7th grader from Minnesota will be on the field during the Super - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

7th grader from Minnesota will be on the field during the Super Bowl

A 7th grader from Minnesota will be on the field during the Super Bowl after she was named this year's NFL Play 60 Super Kid.

Manasa Yerriboyina found out she had received the honor last week during a trip to New York.

As super kid, she'll get to deliver the super bowl game ball to the officials on the field just before kickoff.

She'll also get to interview some of the players.

Even though the announcement was several days ago, Manasa says she still can't believe she won.

Manasa Yerriboyina, NFL Play 60 Super Kid said, "I'm kinda still in shock. So when I first found out I was like please someone pinch me! Is this a dream? Because, I didn't expect it and when I found out I was a winner, I'm like "Oh my gosh!'. I was so excited, I was in shock. It was kind of overwhelming at first but then I was really proud of myself. I guess hard work pays off."

