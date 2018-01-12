Restaurants prepare for Super Bowl

Over 150 restaurants and venues across the Twin Cities are preparing to entertain visitors who are coming into town for the Super Bowl.

Many of the restaurants are shutting down for private events.

Randle's, which is named for Minnesota Vikings legend John Randle is being transformed into what will be known as the Vikings house.

The Vikings organization is renting it out for nine days.

They're hoping to transforming its four levels into an example of true northern hospitality.

Bill Baxley, with Gensler Minneapolis said, "It's a window into what's amazing about Minnesota. So I think for everybody trying to take advantage of that, showing what we're all about here is a great opportunity so I'm all for it."