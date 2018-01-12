Super Bowl hotel rooms still available, but not for long

Hotels are in high demand in the Twin Cities ahead of Super Bowl 52.

"There are still some rooms available," said Dan McElroy, President of Hospitality Minnesota.

Hospitality Minnesota represents some 2,000 hospitality businesses including restaurants and hotels. McElroy says out of the 45,000 rooms in the seven-county area, some are already booked up, with some hotels not taking any more reservations. That's partly because of the deal Minnesota agreed to, in order to host the Super Bowl, dedicating 19, 500 rooms to the NFL.

But McElroy says there are still rooms available but not for long.

"Don't delay. Pick-up the phone and call hotels or go online and see who is still showing inventory. Prices are higher than they would be in a non-Super Bowl time. Some hotels have 3 or 4-night minimums. Those restrictions get a little less the further out you go, perhaps to places like Waconia, Owatonna, or Buffalo, or Red Wing," said McElroy.

He says on top of some hotels having a minimum night stay, some are requiring that customers pre-pay, some hotels are charging almost $500 a night.

And if you need to cancel, you might not get a refund.

Bottom-line, if you want to book a hotel, McElroy says, "Certainly websites like hotels.com and others might be helpful. But you'll probably get the lowest rate by calling the hotel directly."

If you're planning on eating out the week of the Super Bowl, McElroy says to make reservations now or expect a longer wait time before you're seated.