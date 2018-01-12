DECISION 2018: Bossman credits lessons learned from Grassley in Iowa House run

Two candidates will face off for the District 6 seat in the Iowa House during a special election next Tuesday, January 16th.

Democrat Rita DeJong will face Republican Jacob Bossman.

KTIV's Matt Breen sat down with Bossman to ask him about his candidacy, and his priorities if elected.

"Jacob, what qualifies you to represent House District 6 in the Iowa House in this special election?" asked Matt Breen. "I've worked for Senator Grassley for the past 13-years, and I've had a front row seat to how Senator Grassley believes representative government should work," said Jacob Bossman, (R) Iowa House District 6 Candidate. "And, I understand that you have to be accessible to the people you represent. It's about two way communication, listening and understanding what their views are so you can represent them. I have two little girls, and I obviously I want Iowa to be the place to grow up in, and the place that I grew up in. And, I want to be the people's voice in Des Moines. And, I think I have a lot of good, first had experience learning from Senator Grassley on how to do that."

"Voter registration numbers from the Iowa Secretary of State's office show about 40-percent in this district are Republicans," said Breen. "Democrats make up 26-percent. But, then, there's a surprising 34-percent that don't relate themselves with a party in House District 6. Do you think the margin, between Republicans and Democrats is comfortable, or are you relying on some of those non-party affiliated voters to swing your way?"

"Absolutely," said Bossman. "This is a center-right district, and I think there are a lot of conservatives in this district. But, it's not always going to lean Republican. Independents make a big difference. So, I'm just trying to reach out to the people, let them know my views, and what I hope to do in Des Moines. And, I really think it's about turnout... who turns out at the polls, and who shows up on election day. It really could go either way. But, I am expecting to win, and I'm trying to make everyone aware of the election, and knows where our campaign stands."

"If you're elected, you'll be in the majority in the House," said Breen. "And, we can agree that will make it a lot easier to get things done. What are your priorities if you're elected?" "I think tax reform needs to be a focus," Bossman said. "Obviously, on the national level, they enacted tax reform, but that, on a national level, really affects everyone. And, they're focused on what's best for the economy, and boosting and creating jobs, and those things. At the state level it's much more about competition. We need people, from here, to go to Des Moines, and explain that we're in a unique position, and not necessarily for the best. South Dakota has zero personal income tax, and zero state income tax, right across the river. We need some tax relief so we can be more competitive with them. And, I think we need simplification, and I think we need to do away with federal deductibility. Currently we have nine tax brackets. Simplify that and go to three or four. Even if its revenue neutral, or close to that, we need to make sure its simpler, and more competitive with South Dakota. Also, with the budget, I think we need reforms to the REC, the revenue estimating conference. We need balanced budgets, but you can't plan if you don't know what the revenue is going to be. I think, rather than right now when we come in under projections, and scramble to cut what the increases were going to be, I think we need to do a better job of making sure we have that stability, that if we tell an agency 'this is what you're going to have, and we're going to give you a raise', then that we can stick to that. So, we need to reform that process.