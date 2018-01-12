Wind Chill Advisory for northeast Siouxland tonight - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wind Chill Advisory for northeast Siouxland tonight

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

**Wind Chill Advisory for northeastern Siouxland from 9 pm Friday until 10 am Saturday**

It was another cold day across the region but certainly not as windy as yesterday.  

A few light snow showers moved through northeast Nebraska creating just a dusting for a few locations.  

Those snow showers will quickly move out of the area tonight and we'll just be left with a cold and mostly cloudy night.  

Northeastern Siouxland could once again see wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees so they'll be in a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 am Saturday.  

We should more and more sunshine as the day goes on Saturday but it's not going to do much to warm our temperatures as highs will only be near 10 degrees.  

Saturday night into Sunday morning gives us another chance of some light snow, especially in the western parts of the viewing area and then a little more light snow will spread in from Sunday evening into Sunday night.  

Up to an inch of snow could fall in parts of the area from these systems.  

While we do warm up Sunday into the upper 20s, a cold front Sunday night sends those temperatures right back down with highs on Monday not getting too much above zero.  

We'll then have a pretty quiet weather week next week as we start warming things back up.  

Highs on Tuesday will still be cold in the single digits but we should get into the 20s on Wednesday with 30s moving in for Thursday and Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.