Wind Chill Advisory for northeast Siouxland tonight

**Wind Chill Advisory for northeastern Siouxland from 9 pm Friday until 10 am Saturday**

It was another cold day across the region but certainly not as windy as yesterday.

A few light snow showers moved through northeast Nebraska creating just a dusting for a few locations.

Those snow showers will quickly move out of the area tonight and we'll just be left with a cold and mostly cloudy night.

Northeastern Siouxland could once again see wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees so they'll be in a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 am Saturday.

We should more and more sunshine as the day goes on Saturday but it's not going to do much to warm our temperatures as highs will only be near 10 degrees.

Saturday night into Sunday morning gives us another chance of some light snow, especially in the western parts of the viewing area and then a little more light snow will spread in from Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Up to an inch of snow could fall in parts of the area from these systems.

While we do warm up Sunday into the upper 20s, a cold front Sunday night sends those temperatures right back down with highs on Monday not getting too much above zero.

We'll then have a pretty quiet weather week next week as we start warming things back up.

Highs on Tuesday will still be cold in the single digits but we should get into the 20s on Wednesday with 30s moving in for Thursday and Friday.