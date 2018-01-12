Grassley responds to Trump comments about Haiti, African nations

President Donald Trump's dismissal of Haiti and certain African countries with a vulgar expression has created a furor. Trump made the remark Thursday during a White House meeting after senators discussed revamping immigration rules.

During a stop in Sioux City, Friday afternoon, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, was asked about the president's use of the expletive. Grassley wasn't in that White House meeting, but said, "I believe that when you're negotiating serious legislation that you ought to keep to the subject, and not say anything that detracts from it," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. "From my point of view, you treat all humanity with respect."

Grassley says the president's comments won't stall discussion of immigration reform in Congress. Grassley says lawmakers have their eye on a March 5th deadline to end protections for for young undocumented immigrants known as "dreamers", who were brought to this country, illegally, as children.