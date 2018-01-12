Grassley tours Cloverleaf Cold Storage expansion - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Grassley tours Cloverleaf Cold Storage expansion

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, spent Friday afternoon in Sioux City on an invited tour of Cloverleaf Cold Storage.

This fall, the company completed an $18-million expansion of its facility on Harbor Drive. The project included a loading dock, a new building for a freezer location, the addition of 18,000 pallet positions and more employees.

Grassley was invited to tour the facility. But, he came for another reason. "I go where the management is willing to let me talk to their employees that can't come to my town meetings," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. "So, you saw what I was able to do in this room. To have some interaction with a few of their employees and answer some of their questions they had on their minds."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.