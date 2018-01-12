Grassley tours Cloverleaf Cold Storage expansion

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, spent Friday afternoon in Sioux City on an invited tour of Cloverleaf Cold Storage.

This fall, the company completed an $18-million expansion of its facility on Harbor Drive. The project included a loading dock, a new building for a freezer location, the addition of 18,000 pallet positions and more employees.

Grassley was invited to tour the facility. But, he came for another reason. "I go where the management is willing to let me talk to their employees that can't come to my town meetings," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. "So, you saw what I was able to do in this room. To have some interaction with a few of their employees and answer some of their questions they had on their minds."