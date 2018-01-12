UnityPoint Health reaches agreement with Amerigroup Iowa

UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup Iowa have reached an agreement on a Medicaid Health Plan contract.

This resolution means UnityPoint Health will continue to be part of the Amerigroup provider network in 2018.

Coverage was set to expire on December 31st, but on January 1st coverage was extended to the 54,000 UnityPoint Health patients effected.

Going forward, individuals covered by the Amerigroup Medicaid plan do not need to make any changes to their doctors or health plan to continue their care with UnityPoint Health. "A resolution to our Medicaid managed care agreement with Amerigroup allows our patients to continue to receive care from their trusted UnityPoint Health providers and facilities," said Sabra Rosener, vice president, government and external affairs, UnityPoint Health. "UnityPoint Health remains committed to serving Medicaid members and improving the experience, quality and cost of care for Iowans and looks forward to continuing our partnership with Amerigroup."

UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup had agreed to a contract extension while discussions continued past the original termination date. With a new contract in place, both parties will continue to partner to serve Medicaid members in Iowa. "Amerigroup's top priority is the health and well-being of our members, and we are committed to providing them with access to a comprehensive network of health care providers," said Cynthia MacDonald, president of Amerigroup, Iowa. "Our continued partnership with UnityPoint Health demonstrates our efforts to ensure that the members we serve in each of Iowa's 99 counties have broad access to high quality health care services."