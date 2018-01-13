Two people and a dog treated for Carbon Monoxide poisoning in Le Mars, IA

Two people and a dog have been treated for Carbon Monoxide poisoning in Le Mars on Saturday morning.

First responders were called to a home in Armel Acres Mobile Home Estate on the West side of Le Mars this morning.

When officers arrived on scene an odor was coming from the trailer home.

Police then called for help from Le Mars Fire Department.

One person was outside and another had to be rescued from inside the home.

Both people and the dog are doing OK.

They were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Fire crews found 307 parts per million of Carbon Monoxide.

Everyone on the scene was treated.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper reminds people to make sure they have a Carbon Monoxide detector along with smoke detectors inside the home.