South Sioux City hires five new firefighters

South Sioux City will soon have 5 new firefighters.

On February 12th, five new firefighters will start their new jobs in South Sioux City.

City Council approved the new hires after a FEMA grant was awarded to the South Sioux City Fire Department back on January First.

The grant will last for three years.

During the first two years the federal government will pay for the first 75% of the new firefighter's salaries, the third year they will pay for 25% of the salaries.

By the fourth year, it will be up to the city to pay for the five new hires.

There's still some that needs to be figured out.

"With the reality of the five full time coming on February 12th, it's here so we have to get these programs moving now and some of these programs will take maybe a year to get them instituted," says South Sioux city Fire Chief Clint Merithew.

All five positions have been filled.